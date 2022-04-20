Lalu Prasad's Rally Will Have No Impact On The BJP Government, Says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Mathura: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's opposition rally at Patna will not have any impact on the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said today. A confident Maurya also said the saffron party was well placed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority. "Since the Union government and the state government of Uttar Pradesh have massive majority, there would be no impact of the opposition rally called by the RJD chief in Bihar today," he told reporters here. Leaders of several opposition parties came together at the RJD rally today and gave a call for dethroning the BJP in the next parliamentary election but much of the sheen was lost due to the absence of leaders like Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and BSP chief Mayawati.

The Uttar Pradesh deputy CM said the country was witnessing the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' program, Maurya claimed the BJP government has been "successful" owing to its commitment for public welfare. "The BJP government is trying to uproot the corruption of former BSP and SP governments in Uttar Pradesh," he said. Maurya said when former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had expressed that the BJP would be in majority in the parliament and states, "nobody had believed him". "But now BJP is ruling at the centre and in 18 states," he asserted. The deputy CM also inaugurated various schemes and eight roads worth Rs 1,025.71 lakh. He said the guest house of PWD in Farah would be converted into circuit house with modern amenities, including VVIP rooms and video conferencing halls. "A sum of Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for the same," he added.