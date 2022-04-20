Lalu blames PM for suffering of poor and farmers for no fault

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad today squarely blamed Prime



Minister Narendra Modi for the expected decline in Gross Domestic

Product (GDP) following abrupt decision to ban high value notes and

said he owed explanation to the nation why farmers and poor were

being subjected to such kind of unprecedented sufferings for their

no fault.

Mr Prasad said here that his party was not against any move to

wipe out black money from circulation but Mr Modi

should explain why he was not taking stringent action against high-ups

who had amassed huge black money.

Instead, poor and farmers were being subjected to torture in the name of crackdown

on black money by abruptly scrapping Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, he remarked.

" The abrupt scrapping of high value notes is bound to leave its

adverse effect on GDP and it would decline substantially, " the RJD supremo

said adding Mr Modi should make it known to the nation how long

it would take for the country to recover from onslaught on GDP

following abrupt demonetisation.

Mr Prasad said image of the country stood dainted and huge

capital invested in the form of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was

drained out following demonetisation.

It was a great loss for the country and people would have to suffer due to haste

decision of the Prime Minister without doing any homework required for such

operation, he added.





UNI

