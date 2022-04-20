Lalu blames PM for suffering of poor and farmers for no fault

    Menu
    Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad today squarely blamed Prime
    Minister Narendra Modi for the expected decline in Gross Domestic
    Product (GDP) following abrupt decision to ban high value notes and
    said he owed explanation to the nation why farmers and poor were
    being subjected to such kind of unprecedented sufferings for their
    no fault.
    Mr Prasad said here that his party was not against any move to
    wipe out black money from circulation but Mr Modi
    should explain why he was not taking stringent action against high-ups
    who had amassed huge black money.
    Instead, poor and farmers were being subjected to torture in the name of crackdown
    on black money by abruptly scrapping Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, he remarked.
    " The abrupt scrapping of high value notes is bound to leave its
    adverse effect on GDP and it would decline substantially, " the RJD supremo
    said adding Mr Modi should make it known to the nation how long
    it would take for the country to recover from onslaught on GDP
    following abrupt demonetisation.
    Mr Prasad said image of the country stood dainted and huge
    capital invested in the form of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) was
    drained out following demonetisation.
    It was a great loss for the country and people would have to suffer due to haste
    decision of the Prime Minister without doing any homework required for such
    operation, he added.

