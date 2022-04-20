Lala Kent teases 'Vanderpump Rules' spin off in latest interview

Washington (US): The 'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent teased about the new season of the reality show in the latest interview and told that it is going to be "a different show" when it returns from its long COVID-19 break.

Kent who welcomed her first child with her fiance Randall Emmett in March, recently spoke to Page Six and said, "So many people have asked what can we expect this season and this is the first year that I can say I have no idea."

"A lot of time has passed, cast members who were key players that are no longer on the show and there has been a lot of things that have said and happened in the two-year period and now we're getting together where we have to talk about these things," the reality star shared.





Page Six reported that the show- 'Vanderpump Rules' has yet to resume production as coronavirus cases continue to climb across the country.

For a show based as heavily in the restaurant and bar industry, filming in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic has become a dicey proposition, which Vanderpump herself addressed recently tweeting that "many restaurants will not reopen," though Page Six was told that she was making a general statement, rather than referring to any of her own properties.

However, keeping the pandemic aside, it has been an eventual year for the show, with seemingly every other couple announcing a pregnancy in recent months, to say nothing of the debacle over the summer when cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for making a false police report about Faith Stowers, the show's sole black cast member (now working on her own reality show).

Cast members Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were also fired over racist comments from their social media posts.

"I don't know what to expect, there are mommies now, babies in the mix. I will say that it's going to be a different show but I think it's going to be extremely entertaining," Kent said about the show.

—ANI