Lakshya, Dey and Jayaram return to India after SaarLorLux fiasco

New Delhi: Indian badminton players Lakshya Sen, Shubhankar Dey and Ajay Jayaram alongwith Lakshya's coach DK Sen and physio Abhishek Wagh have returned to India, the Badminton Association of India said on Tuesday from Germany.

The trio's campaign at the SaarLorLux Open was derailed by Sen testing positive for Covid-19. The organisers then asked Lakshya, Dey and Jayaram to withdraw from the tournament. The BAI said in its statement that the trio were quarantined in Germany for five days and were allowed to travel back to India after a second test result came out negative. The players and staff are now home quarantined for seven days.

"The trio, who were in Germany to play SaarLorLux Open, returned to India in the early hours of Tuesday," said the BAI.

"After coach Sen was tested positive, the rest of the contingent, who were tested negative, were withdrawn from the tournament as a precautionary measure. The Indian contingent was in quarantine for five days and after the second test results were found to be negative, the team was allowed to travel back to India."

