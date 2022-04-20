Lakshmi Mittal companies pledge Rs 100 crore to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi Global industrialist Lakshmi N. Mittal on Tuesday said that his companies in India have committed Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) for the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts countrywide.

Additionally, Mittal said that his companies'' operations are contributing through supporting daily meals of over 5,000 as well as providing food kits to more than 30,000 people and augmenting ambulance services and preparing care centres in location close to production facilities.

These efforts are being undertaken by AM/NS India, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, and HMEL, a partnership between Hindustan Petroleum and Mittal Energy Investments.

In a statement, Mittal, Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal said: "COVID-19 is having significant repercussions for people in every continent of the planet. No country will be immune and for those like India, with a vast population and at a critical point in its development, the impact could be very serious."

"Collaboration in times like these is critical. Governments, companies and citizens must therefore work together to pool their resources, to ensure every action is taken to combat the pandemic as swiftly as possible."

In addition, he said all over the world individuals, organisations and companies are offering their services.

"I am pleased that our companies can play a small role in assisting with this. The ingenuity of mankind is considerable and I am convinced, if we all work together with urgency we will succeed," he said.

"Citizens across India have shown extraordinary dedication, bravery and compassion in this moment of singular crisis and they deserve our support and the gratitude of the nation."

--IANS