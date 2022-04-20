Lakme Fashion Week 2016: Shraddha Kapoor to turn Masaba's showstopper for the first time

Mumbai:�Shraddha Kapoor will be walking the ramp for celebrity designer Masaba for the first time at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016. The 27-year-old Baaghi actress has previously walked ramp for fashion designers like Namrata Joshipura, Rohit Bal and Ken Ferns. Masaba, who enjoys a great celebrity clientele, has taken inspiration from the iconic works of Matthieu Venot (ace French photographer) & Katrin Bremermann (celebrated German artist) for her Spring/Summer collection. Matthieu's work captures graphics with facets of color blocking and the same have been incorporated in the collection in various shapes and forms of print. Known for her quirky and catchy prints, the designer has incorporated prints of tilak, sliced garlic and chillies drawn from Bremerman's methods & techniques of rendering her art. Going with the season, Masaba has modernised contemporary Indian handloom like Ikkat patterns on fabrics, ranging from fluid natural crepes and coarse cottons. The colour palette is a mix of red, baby pink, lilac and a coffee brown. The collection aims at bridging the gap between Indian and modern wear, curated for a travel enthusiast. For the show, Masaba is collaborating with Fit Bit, a San Fransisco based company making wearable technology devices.