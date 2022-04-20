Lake Formation At Chauarabari Glacier No Threat To Kedarnath: Wadia Institute

Dehradun: The formation of a new lake at Chaurabari glacier near Kedarnath poses no threat to the Himalayan shrine, according to an autonomous research institute for the study of Himalayan geology under the Ministry of Science Technology.

Taking cognisance of media reports that the formation of a new lake at the glacier might pose danger to the Himalayan shrine, the institute sent a four-member team to the spot for a first hand assessment of the situation, Kalachand Sain, the director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said.

Though the team is yet to return from Chaurabari and submit its report, leader of the team D P Dobhal, a scientist at the institute, is of the view that the lake poses no danger to the temple, Sain told PTI. "It is a seasonable lake at Chaurabari glacier about four and a half kilometer above the temple.

"Formation of such lakes at those altitudes is natural as they are formed when the Himalayan glaciers melt and the water accumulates in the small depressions on the way down," the director said.

Usually such lakes are temporary formations as they keep disappearing through the process of evaporation posing no danger to the surrounding areas, he said.

It is a small lake with a proper outlet and there is no possibility of its flooding which could have been a cause for concern, Sain said citing the observations of Dobhal.

However, he said another team of scientists from the institute could be sent to the spot if that is found necessary after a detailed study of the report by the team led by Dobhal. Eruption of a glacial lake at Chaurabari near Kedarnath was said to be one of the factors behind the 2013 calamity which had killed thousands of people.

However, the one in question is different and located about two and a half km away from the lake which is said to have played a role in the Kedarnath tragedy, Sai said. The alarm bells were set ringing recently when a medical team had sighted formation of a new lake at Chaurabari glacier near the temple and written to the institute urging it to take stock of the situation. The Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun is an autonomous research institute for the study of Himalayan geology under the Ministry of Science Technology.



