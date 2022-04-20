Lahore suicide attacks: Christians are our honour and pride, says Pakistan PM

Islamabad: Having staged twin suicide attacks near two churches in Lahore's Yohanabad area that killed 15, the splinter group of Pakistan Taliban, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar threatened of more similar attacks in the country. In a statement emailed to the reporters, Ahsanullah Ahsan, the spokesperson of the militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed the responsibility for the twin suicide bombings and added �There will be more of such attacks,� reported a news agency. Two Taliban suicide bombers detonated their vests after policemen outside the church barred them from entering the church premises. The attack that took place near Saint John Catholic Church and Christ Church in Yohanabad, which is thickly populated by Christians. After the bombings that killed 15 people including two policemen, the Christians in the locality went ballistic over two suspected associates of the suicide bombers, and lynched the two, burning them to death. In Karachi too, members of the Christian community took to the streets to protest against Lahore church attacks. In a rare show of protest by the minorities, Christians in many towns across the country held demonstrations, sloganeering against terrorism and also PM Nawaz Sharif. The angry Christians pelted stones at vehicles and shops, burned tyres and blocked roads at many places across the country, local media reports said. PM Nawaz Sharif condemned it as an attack on the state of Pakistan and extended his condolences to the families of the victims. �Our Christian community has rendered invaluable services to the motherland particularly in the social sector and we consider them our honour and pride,� the PM was quoted as saying. Referring to the fierce protests by Christians in the aftermath of the attack, Sharif said that emotions of anger and grief shown by the Christian community after the tragic incident reinforced the government�s resolve to fight against the terrorism. His daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif called it an attack on Pakistan's �national pride & ethos�. She also regretted the protests by the Christians in the aftermath of the attack saying, �As a nation we need serious introspection�. Christians form a mere 2% of Pakistan's majorly Muslim population of 180 million. Attacks against minorities are common and the government has often been accused of not doing enough to ensure their security.