Lahiri shares tied 11th place at Bermuda Championship

Southampton (Bermuda): India's Anirban Lahiri and Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand finished tied 11th at the Bermuda Championship, five shots behind winner Brian Gay.

Lahiri maintained his resurgence in form with a closing 67 which moved him up to 31st position in the latest rankings on Sunday while a final round 3-under 68, which included four birdies and a lone bogey at Port Royal Golf Course, ensured Kiradech his best result in a year with his 10-under 274 total.





The star Indian golfer closed out his week with six birdies against two bogeys on a week where he ranked tied first for most birdies made during the tournament. It also maintained his solid start to the new 2020-21 PGA Tour Season where he registered two top-40s and a tied sixth finish in three previous starts.

"I am happy with the consistency this week. I made too many small errors on and around the greens that added up to hurt me enough. Disappointed not to finish in the top-10," said Lahiri, who is featuring in his sixth straight PGA Tour Season.

Starting the final round four off the pace, the 33-year-old started strongly with birdies on Hole Nos. 2, 4 and 7 but dropped a bogey on nine. He made par over the next five holes before closing with three birdies in his last four holes which included a second bogey of the round on Hole No. 16.

"I feel like the game is getting more rounded with every passing week. The biggest challenge and disappointment is not being able to play events and as of now, I'm not in to any of the remaining events on the Schedule (for this year). I may try to Monday qualify for Sea Island (the RSM Classic in three weeks' time)," Lahiri said.

Meanwhile, Gay claimed his fifth PGA Tour victory with a playoff win over Wyndham Clark as he ended a winless streak since 2013. Gay and Clark ended the week on 15-under 269.

—IANS