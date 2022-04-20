Lahiri rebooting his game during coronavirus shutdown

Hyderabad: Golfer Anirban Lahiri has said that the ongoing enforced break on the sport due to coronavirus outbreak does not change his personal scenario much.

Lahiri has struggled for form on the tour over the past 18 months.

"I was already at a stage of reassessing my goals and processes even before this break," he told the PGA Tour.

"My golf has been poor to say the least and it was a matter of going back to the drawing board.

"Spending 10 days with my coach gave me a good sense on what I need to do to get to where I want to be," he said.

Although Lahiri is based out of Florida, USA, he is currently holed up in Hyderabad which is locked down along with the rest of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"For most of us, golf is our life. But there is a larger picture outside of that which we miss," said Lahiri, who recently joined the plethora of Indian sportspersons who made a monetary contribution towards fighting coronavirus.

He said that he has been using this time to gain some perspective outside of golf. "To spend this much time with my daughter and wife, and with my parents is really nice. It''s given me more perspective outside of golf," he said.

"In fact, I don''t have my golf clubs with me now. It''s nice to hit the pause button and reflect on things which we wouldn''t normally do. I do miss playing golf but I don''t miss it that much. It''s funny."

--IANS