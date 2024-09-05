Lady Gaga stuns everyone with stylish look, epic headpiece at Venice Film Festival

Joining co-star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips, she is set to portray Harley Quinn in the musical sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Joker'.

Venice: Lady Gaga once again stunned everyone with her stylish look at the Venice Film Festival. The multihyphenate arrived for the premiere of her and Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in a black flowy gown and dazzling headgear, reported People magazine.

Gaga looked stunning on the red carpet during the event. She graced the event along with her co-star Joaquin Phoenix, the film's director Todd Phillips, and her fiance, Michael Polansky.

She wore a flowy black gown with a plunging neckline. However, what grabbed the eyeballs was her glittering lace Philip Treacy headpiece.

The sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker' is set to release in theatres on October 4, 2024, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

The first 'Joker' movie won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2019.

The first joker was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. In the sequel, Phoenix reprises his role as Joker, and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn.

The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the first film. The sequel is said to be a musical, building on Phoenix's dancing scenes from the original.

"My version of Harley is mine, and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters, and I don't want to give anything from the movie away," she said earlier on the red carpet of her Gaga Chromatica Ball screening. "I think it's really something you have to experience in the theatre," she added.

"This film has music, it has dance, it has amazing acting in it," she added. "I loved working with Joaquin, I loved working with Todd. What I will say is that I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun," reported People.

—ANI