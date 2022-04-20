Lady Gaga pays tribute to 'The Sound Of Music' at the Oscars

Los Angeles: As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the hit musical �The Sound Of Music�, singer Lady Gaga paid a fitting tribute by performing the film's songs at the Academy Awards stage here Sunday night, in the presence of veteran actress Julie Andrews. She sang a melody of songs from the 1965 film, including �The Sound of Music�, �My Favourite Things,� �Edelweiss� and �Climb Every Mountain�. The film's star, Julie Andrews, joined Gaga on stage, and her arrival was met with a standing ovation. IANS