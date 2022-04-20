Lady Gaga hires Vera Wang for wedding dress?

Los Angeles: Singer Lady Gaga has reportedly asked fashion designer Vera Wang to design her wedding dress. According to a source, the 29-year-old, who is preparing to marry actor Taylor Kinney, reached out to Wang to ask her to create her dream gown, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "She trusts Vera to create an elegant, flowy dress that will fit into her dream wedding," Life & Style magazine quoted the source as saying. The designer has previously created custom-made gowns for a number of other celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, Alicia Keys and Mariah Carey. The couple, who got engaged on Valentine`s Day this year after four years of dating, are planning to exchange vows in a "relaxed beach wedding" this summer at Gaga`s $23 million mansion in Malibu, California. IANS