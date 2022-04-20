Lady constable seen thrashing woman for befriending Muslim, suspended

Meerut: Three police personnel, including a woman constable, have been suspended after a video of them abusing and slapping a Hindu woman for being friends with a Muslim man went viral in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the police personnel including a female constable were heard using harsh language on the woman and also resorting to physical violence. Furthermore, the lady constable was heard asking the woman why she befriended a Muslim.

The video has caused widespread criticism among Twitterverse, who has lambasted the police for their remarks and misbehaviour with the woman.

"UP Police is an extension of the Hindu Yuva Vahini," wrote a Twitter user.

Another user wrote, "We always talk about political parties, although they are, but in fact, police officers, personnel in India more communal, hatemongers."

Netizens have also demanded the intervention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.