Ladakh standoff: Military talks end on positive trajectory

New Delhi: The military delegates of India and China met on Wednesday to deliberate upon the process of withdrawal of troops and the current standoff situation in Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh.

"The meeting ended on a positive trajectory and more similar meetings between both the countries' forces' delegates to take place," said a source.

"Major General-level talks took place at the Chushul-Moldo on Wednesday about the ongoing de-escalation and the Pangong standoff situation," said a senior government official, adding that during the meeting, discussion took place for further de-escalation in Ladakh.

The official further stated, "More talks expected at different levels in the days to come for complete de-induction and withdrawal of additional troop deployment close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC)."

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that both sides are taking steps to ease the situation along the borders.

"Recently the diplomatic and military channels of China and India held effective communication on the situation along the border and reached positive consensus. The two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the borders," the spokesperson said.

China's remarks comes a day after officials in New Delhi said that Indian and Chinese troops have started the process of de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control with withdrawal of troops, guns and combat vehicles from three standoff positions in Eastern Ladakh.

India's bone of contention of Chinese troop build-up at Finger 4 would be resolved eventually, source pointed out.

The withdrawal started after top military-level talks took place June 6 between India and China. (IANS)