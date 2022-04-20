Ladakh Lt Governor launches YounTab scheme for students, distributes 12,300 tablets

Leh (Ladakh): Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Friday launched the YounTab scheme for students and distributed 12,300 tablets among them virtually in Leh.

According to a statement issued by the Ladakh administration, the YounTab scheme is an initiative of the Department of School Education with technical support by the Information Technology Department under which 12,300 tablets with pre-loaded online and offline content, including textbooks, video lectures and online class applications, would be distributed to government school students from Class 6th to 12th.



Addressing the event, LG Mathur stressed the importance of education technology in the years to come. He expressed satisfaction for having fulfilled the immediate need of the students of Ladakh. Tablets were distributed among students from remote areas during the event.

"This scheme is not only associated with pandemic but is an attempt for long term technology infusion in the education system," said the LG

Mathur further informed that the existing telecom companies have agreed to install additional towers.

"The UT administration has also been in touch with the Telecommunication Department to implement NOFN in Ladakh by laying OFC up to Block level, in place of VSATs. An additional 115 towers with 1760 km of OFC cables have also been requested to ensure 100 per cent connectivity across Ladakh," he said.

He pointed out the need for substantial improvement in UT Ladakh's education sector as per the recently published report on Sustainable Development Goals by NITI Aayog.

He stated that there should be efforts to improve the quality of education, 100 per cent enrolment and zero dropouts in schools.

LG Mathur lauded the Department of Education for achieving a 100 per cent target in teacher's training and stated that NCERT's help in further improvement in training and curriculum development of the department would prove beneficial.

He announced the financial assistance to the meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th for availing coaching for exams such as NEET, JEE, NDA and UG CLAT. Students would be reimbursed a coaching fee of up to Rs 1 lakh under the Rewa Scheme.

Similarly, for students clearing preliminary exams of Civil Services, IES and IFS, LG Mathur announced financial assistance up to Rs 1.54 lakh.

He also announced Rs 25 lakh to Gram Panchayats from LG's fund for facilitating better provision in the villages for conducting community classes for primary school students. (ANI)