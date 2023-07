Leh/Jammu: An official spokeswoman said that on Saturday, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Ret.) B D Mishra surveyed the devastation brought on by the recent flash floods in the union territory.

He also went over what was being done to help the afflicted families.

Mishra made the remarks at a meeting called to discuss the flood situation, with a focus on Leh town.—Inputs from Agencies