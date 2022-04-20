Ladakh Clash: Army Changes Weapon Rules Along LAC

New Delhi: The Indian army has changed rules of engagement along the Line of Actual Control with China, empowering field commanders to sanction use of firearms in rare cases, in a departure from the decades-old understanding between the two militaries to not resort to gun power in face-offs.



The announcement came after defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in eastern Ladakh at a meeting with the top military brass on Sunday.

At the meeting, the defence minister carried out a comprehensive review of the entire security situation in eastern Ladakh and all other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the sources said. The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

In the meeting on, Singh told the top military officers to maintain a strict vigil on Chinese activities around the land border, the airspace and in strategic sea lanes, the sources said.

Following the Galwan incident, the sources said, Indian troops will no longer be bound by the long-held practice of not using firearms in face-offs.

The Indian Army is likely to convey to the Chinese military about the decision soon.

The armed forces were told to be fully ready to give a befitting reply to any Chinese misadventure, they said adding a "tough" approach is being adopted to guard the border. The two armies had mutually decided not to resort to use firearms during face-offs in sync with provisions of two agreements on border management.

The agreements were signed in 1996 and 2005.

"Henceforth, our approach will be different. The ground commanders have been given full freedom to take decisions depending on the situation," a top military official said on the condition of anonymity.

India has already mobilised fighter jets and sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border with China after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal attack by Chinese military in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

The clash in Galwan Valley, the worst cross-border violence in 45 years, significantly frayed ties between the two countries, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending a strong message to China that "India wants peace but if provoked, India is capable of giving a befitting reply".

The two armies were engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of eastern Ladakh since May 5 when their troops clashed on the banks of the Pangong Tso.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6.

The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9. Prior to the clashes, both sides had been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it was necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Singh's review of the situation in eastern Ladakh came a day before he embarks on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War.

The government in 2018 enhanced the financial powers of the three vice chiefs from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore, effecting a five-time increase for augmenting procurement of arms and ammunition and upgrade of defence preparedness.



