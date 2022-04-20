Lack Of Visit By Priyanka Hits Congress Campaigning In UP

Lucknow: Frequent cancellation and changes in programme of AICC general secretary (incharge UP east), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had not just created utter confusion amongst the Congress workers but the campaign trail of the oldest political outfit was also badly hit as both Priyanka and other AICC general secretary (incharge UP West) Jyotiraditya Scindia, had almost confined themselves with New Delhi and gave very little time to this biggest state having maximum 80 Parliament seats.

Interestingly, the confusion amongst the mind of the senior leaders can be gauged from the fact that on Thursday, state president, Raj Babbar announced before electronic channel that Priyanka is coming to State capital on Friday morning to meet leaders and later kick-off election campaign.

However, few hours later, some other Congress leaders denied of Priyanka's programme and claimed that Babbar made false claim and that Priyanka is not coming.

Now as per the fresh schedule, also not provided by the UPCC leaders claiming that they were not given any input from New Delhi, Priyanka is likely to arrive in the state capital on coming Sunday morning (March 17) and later on to move to Prayagraj for her campaign the next day. There she is expected to visit the historic Anand Bhawan, the erstwhile official residence of the Nehru family, now dedicated as a museum housing the personal belongings of Jawaharlal Nehru and his father Motilal Nehru. Congress circles say that Priyanka would take river route from Allahabad and may offer prayers at Maa Vindhayavasini temple in Mirzapur and Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However sources said that this three day election campaign programme is also not final as the Congress just submitted papers in this regard with the respective district magistrates and the Election Commission to seek permission for the same. Now in case the administration denies the permission, the further programme of Priyanka might meet the same fete which her two earlier programmes to Uttar Pradesh has been to be cancelled at the last moment. However as per the schedule so far, besides taking meeting of senior leaders here at Party office, Priyanka is all set to formally kick off campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls from the political hotbed of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj and Varanasi, using the river route this Monday. She is also likely to visit big and famous temples of the route which included Bandwa (Hanument Temple on Banks of Sangam in Prayagraj), Maa Vindhayavasini temple in Mirzapur and Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi. UNI