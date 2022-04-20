Lack Of Sexual Education Leading To More Incidence Of AIDS: Study

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World AIDS Day, Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company announced the results of their pan India study to understand awareness levels around the universally feared disease AIDS.

The study featured a sample size of 2,432 covering prominent Indian metros including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The study threw up some interesting facts about the disease in India and found that commemorating World AIDS day itself goes a long way in managing the disease.

The highlights of the study including were there is a strong belief amongst people, 8 of every 10, that India lacks in providing sexual education which may, in turn, lead to the occurrence of various sexually transmitted diseases, almost every respondent is well aware of the key reasons for the spread of AIDS. So, there are very few misconceptions related to the spread of the disease.

Two in every 5 believe that there is not adequate awareness of the usage of condoms with regards to preventing AIDS. respondents feel that commemorating such days would eventually help creating awareness about the cause/disease, eight in every 10 respondents believe that it is important to have sex education in schools and colleges as a measure to prevent AIDS. Nine out of every 10 respondents are well aware of the basic knowledge of AIDS, majority of the respondents (81 per cent) know when the 'World AIDS Day' is being commemorated. As Amitabh Bachchan is associated with a host of social causes, people visualize him the most, to be the Brand Ambassador for AIDS awareness and Prevention campaign , one in every 2 respondents believe that some of the top condom brands like Durex, KS, Manforce & Kohinoor help spread AIDS awareness, mere 4 out of 10 people claim that they are completely aware of the various sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), 10 per cent of the parents leave sex education to the school, 5 per centof the parents have not taught/ didn't feel the need of teaching their children about 'Sex Education' and its consequences. UNI



