Labourers play a huge role in nation building: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Monday said that if laborers will be sad the nation can not prosper. �There's no doubt about the fact that labourers play a huge role in nation building,� Modi said "Changes in labour laws will be attempted through consensus building with labour organisations," Modi said at the inauguration of 46th session of Indian Labour Conference. The Prime Minister also dedicated the National Career Service (NCS) portal to the nation and launched health reforms of the Employees� State Insurance Corporation of India (ESIC) on the occasion. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was the guest of honour. He also said it is a matter of inspiration for all of us that this is a conference that was blessed by BR Ambedkar. If a laborer doesnt give wings to his own dreams, he isnt able to fulfill dreams of others, Modi added. The Prime Minister also said that it was his effort to simplify the laws so that even the poorest are able to understand their rights and avail them. �I am confident that we will be able to address the challenges ahead & proceed with reforms with everyone's consensus,� Modi said. The government is trying to amend Labour Laws and will ensure outdated laws get updated. He also added that changes in Labour Laws will be attempted through consensus building with labour organisation. �Industrialists should encourage their labourers to become entrepreneurs. Not keep them in same job for decades,� Modi added.