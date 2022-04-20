Labourers find pot of ancient coins in UP district

Lakhimpur (UP): A group of labourers, digging for a brick kiln, has found a metal pot full of coins, believed to be dating back to the Mughal-era.

The coins, which were found in Pangi Khurd village in Lakhimpur district on Thursday with Persian inscriptions, led to a fight between the labourers and the police were informed.

A police team rushed to the spot after hearing about the discovery of ''treasure'' and the pot containing 40 coins was taken away from the labourers.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Kotwali, Ajay Mishra, said the police will deposit the coins in the treasury. The district administration will also contact the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for further action.

"The metal pot was damaged due to rusting, and the coins were also muddied. They seem to be of Mughal era as something was written in Persian language. Since the coins were ancient and could be valuable from a historical point of view, we have deposited them with the district treasury and have informed the District Magistrate about the discovery," the SHO said.

He further said that no action was being taken against the labourers.

--IANS