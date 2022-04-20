Labourer Kills Wife, Then Self In UP's Amethi

Amethi: A labourer allegedly killed his 28-year-old wife over a dispute and then died by suicide after jumping before a train in Uttar Pradesh''s Amethi district, police said on Monday.

Sangrampur Station House Officer (SHO) Prem Chand Singh said Mithilesh (32), a labourer working in a brick kiln here, had a dispute with his wife Lalita Devi on Sunday night, following which he killed her. He fled the spot after the incident, the SHO said.

On Monday, the body of Mithilesh, who originally hailed from Chhattisgarh, was recovered from a railway track in Khaupur village near Sahjipur. A train had run him over, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said. —PTI