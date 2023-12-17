Labour Organizations Praises Uttarakhand CM Dhami At 'Gratitude Mission Silkyara' Programme

Dehradun: Labor organizations expressed gratitude to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the 'Respect 'Gratitude Mission Silkyara' program organised at the Chief Sevak Sadan in the Chief Minister Camp Office to show appreciation for the work done by the management in the rescue of 41 labourers who were trapped in the Silkyara tunnel for 17 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "This rescue operation was successful only due to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the courage of the workers. He said that the Prime Minister used to take updates from him every day about this rescue operation and whatever was required of experts and necessary equipment to get the workers out safely, they were received quickly under the guidance of the Prime Minister. During this rescue operation, the team of the Prime Minister's Office also remained on the spot regularly. Union Minister of State General VK Singh was also continuously present in Silkyara during this rescue operation. This operation was made successful by working in coordination with the central and state agencies".

Chief Minister said that the patience and courage shown by the families of all the workers in those challenging times cannot be appreciated enough. On behalf of the people of the state, he also expressed his gratitude to all the people engaged in the rescue operation.

Hailing the patience of the labourers while the rescue operations were on, Dhami said, "Even after several attempts, when the operation was getting delayed, the workers said that they were not worried about taking more time; they should get out safely. These words of the workers boosted the morale of all those engaged in the rescue operation."

He said that our workers are laying the foundation for a better and more prosperous India. Emphasising the schemes started by the Government of India for the labourers, Dhami said, "Keeping in mind the mantra of "Shramev Jayate," the Central and State Governments are continuously committed to the welfare of the workers."

"The central government has made many changes in labor laws. Shram Suvidha Portal has been started, under which eight important labor laws have been unified and simplified. Today every worker is being given a special Labor Identification Number so that he can be identified so that he can get the benefits of the schemes. A National Service Portal has also been created to ensure better coordination between workers and employers," he stated.

Lauding the Vishwakarma Yojana started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said that the scheme will benefit 30 lakh labour families across the country, in which loan assistance will be provided to traditional craftsmen and artisans, including other labourers, at minimum interest rates without any guarantee. "The implementation of this scheme on such a large scale after independence clearly shows that work is being done on the principle of Antyodaya," Dhami added. —ANI