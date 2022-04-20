La Liga: Barcelona sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Lyon

Barcelona: Barcelona on Saturday signed Memphis Depay and the Netherlands striker will join the club once his contract comes to end with Lyon.

The Spanish club informed that Depay has signed a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.

"FC Barcelona and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club once his contract with Olympique Lyonnais is at an end. The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season," the club said in a statement.

Depay started out at his hometown club VV Moordrecht. He was just nine when he joined Sparta Rotterdam, and from there moved on to PSV Eindhoven, which is where he made his Eredivisie debut.

Coached by former Barca man Phillip Cocu, Depay soon became one of the biggest stars at Eindhoven. His performances in the Dutch championship attracted attention abroad, and it was Manchester United who eventually secured him.

At Old Trafford, and playing under Louis Van Gaal, he spent a season and a half before heading for Olympique Lyonnais in January 2017.

Last month, Barcelona and Sergio Aguero reached an agreement for the player to join the club from July 1 when his contract with Manchester City expires.

Barcelona will not be Aguero's first experience of playing in La Liga. In 2006 he left Independiente for Atletico Madrid and quickly made his name as one of the best strikers in Europe, winning a Europa League title in 2010, the UEFA Super Cup in 2011 before adding to his collection of honours in England with Manchester City. (ANI)