    L-G Last Word

    The Hawk
    January8/ 2023

    Vinai Kumar Saxena

    soumitra bose

    L-G Last Word, according to rules, in Delhi; L-G is Vinai Kumar Saxena, and, he, according to officially printed rules, is "all in all in Delhi, its government or not, as always in the capital before when the L-G's was the last word in all matters --- directly, indirectly, obliquely --- relating to "all-round equanimous Delhi 24x7x365". The same should hold true today, aver analysts, but no, thanks to the "spikes, obstacles, thorns piped in by the 'elected' AAP Government that is almost-always nagging, complaining, grousing, grunting, grumbling et al resulting in to Delhi-halt in many sectors which the above L-G undoes for the capital's "all round upwardly all round deserving progresses". So, L-G's last word for benevolence of Delhi.

