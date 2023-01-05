soumitra bose

L-G final in Delhi, according to official rules approved, sanctioned, duly passed by the concerned Central Home Ministry. Why then crib 'bout it? Why be against the Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena? He is abiding by rules, not overstepping his official brief in any way. As per rules, he has nominated 10 aldermen in the Delhi Municipal Corporation. This has become "immediate bone of contention for Delhi CM + AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. The latter is resenting the move on the ground that the L-G has nominated 10 aldermen to help the BJP have its Mayor thereby bypassing the AAP that has "adequate" elected municipal corporators to have its Mayor of Delhi. But, the L-G is pre-empting it by "making BJP have its Mayor by strengthening its shortfall of required number of corporators; his nominating 10 corporators is a clear indication of that". But then, official rules are rules and no going back on that, say officers.

—The Hawk