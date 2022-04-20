    Menu
    L Brands, Sonos Rise; United Airlines, Cubic Fall

    April20/ 2022


    New York: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

    Nuance Communications Inc., up $5.77 to $39.71.

    The speech recognition software maker beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

    L Brands Inc., up $5.94 to $39.55.

    The owner of Victorias Secret and Bath & Body Works handily beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.

    Jack In The Box Inc., up $4.15 to $90.73.

    The burger chain reported encouraging fiscal fourth-quarter earnings as a customers spent more on each visit.

    Childrens Place Inc., up $2.61 to $40.36.

    The childrens clothing and accessories chain blew past Wall Streets third-quarter profit forecasts.

    Corcept Therapeutics Inc., up $4.78 to $23.44.

    The drug developer said it received a favorable decision in a patent dispute over a hormonal condition treatment.

    United Airlines Holdings Inc., down 11 cents to $40.94.

    The airline warned investors that the recent spike in virus cases is prompting a slowdown in bookings and more cancellations.

    Cubic Corp., down 94 cents to $64.09.

    The electronics company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

    Sonos Inc., up $5.10 to $22.19.

    The maker of home sound systems reported solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and announced a $50 million stock buyback program.—AP

