L''Oreal to drop ''fair'' and ''white'' from skincare brands

London/New Delhi: Global skincare brands are doing away with "fair" and "white" from their labels. L''Oreal, the world''s biggest cosmetics company, said it will remove words "white", "fair" and "light" from its skincare products.

This comes a day after after Unilever made a similar announcement due to growing criticism. The Indian subsidiary, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will stop using the word ''Fair'' in the flagship brand ''Fair & Lovely'' with a "more inclusive vision of beauty". The brand is committed to celebrating all skin tones, HUL said.

HUL announced the rebranding of its flagship brand Fair & Lovely. Taking forward the brand''s journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word ''Fair'' in the brand name ''Fair & Lovely''. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and HUL expects to change the name in the next few months.

Unilever and L''Oreal are two big players in the global market for skin whitening creams used in India and other Asian, African and Caribbean countries.

L''Oreal''s products include Garnier Skin Naturals White Complete Multi Action Fairness Cream.

Johnson & Johnson went a step further, saying it would stop selling skin whitening creams sold in Asia and the Middle East under its Neutrogena and Clean & Clear brand.

