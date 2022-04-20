Kyrgyz President says ready to resign after new Cabinet's approval

Bishkek: Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on Friday said that he was ready to resign once a new Cabinet was approved in the Central Asian country which has been gripped by unrest after the disputed parliamentary election held earlier this week.

"After legitimate executive authorities are approved and we are back on the path of lawfulness, I am ready to leave the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic," the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty quoted the President as saying in a statement posted on his website.

Jeenbekov's statement came hours after his office said the President's resignation was not "under question" as talks with political leaders were underway.

While his offer could facilitate the transfer of power, it was not clear whether it would be possible to fulfil his conditions.

Kyrgyzstan has been gripped by unrest sparked by allegations of vote buying and impropriety in the October 4 election.

Pro-government parties won the polls but opposition parties have refused to accept the results, the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said in a news report.

On Tuesday, thousands of protesters took to the streets and opposition supporters seized government buildings.

There were several protests planned to take place on Friday.

Opposition groups have also forced the Cabinet to resign and the election commission to annul the results of the election, but have failed to agree on who would lead a provisional government.

The former Soviet republic's outgoing Parliament has also not convened or appointed an interim leader.

—IANS