Kylie Jenner reveals what she doesn''t want her partner to do during sex

Los Angeles: Reality TV star and make-up czarina Kylie Jenner has revealed what she doesn''t want her partner to do during sex.

Kylie shared on an Instagram live chat that she couldn''t bear being in an intimate moment with someone who would speak up in a "weird accent", reports aceshowbiz.com

She joined her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou in a "Would You Rather?" game on the photo-sharing website.

A fan asked if she would "rather have your partner have a weird accent when having sex or be completely silent."

she replied saying: "I would rather he be completely silent."

Karanikolaou expressed disbelief on Kylie''s response saying: "Really?"

To which Kylie replied: "Absolutely! I could not handle the weird accent.Unless he had a weird accent, like naturally. If he had an accent, fine. If he didn''t have an accent and then when we''re intimate, he starts talking in a weird accent absolutely not."

The make-up mogul''s response left her friend amused and called the fan''s question a "good one."

Kylie was on a video call with her friend Karanikolaou since there is lock down due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The reality TV star has donated $1 million to Los Angeles medical officials to bear the cost of essential COVID-19 protective gear for emergency staff. There is an acute shortage of supplies and gear for healthcare professionals, which made Kylie extend the charity gesture.

Due to the pandemic, the season finale of the popular reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" has been completed using Iphones.

Kylie''s elder sister and Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian and her family had to use their smartphones. Production on the current 18th season of the series was shut down just before Kim and her relatives were able to shoot the last episode

--IANS