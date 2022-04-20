    Menu
    Kuwait Foreign Minister arrives in India for two-day visit

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State of Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

    During his visit, Mohammed Al-Sabah will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

    On March 2, Jaishankar and Al-Sabah had discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation between the two countries.

    India recently dispatched a consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to assist Kuwait in its fight against the coronavirus.

    "Made in India vaccines now reach Kuwait. Valuing our close friendship and strong ties," Jaishankar had tweeted. (ANI)

