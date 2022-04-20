Kumbh: SFs Turn Extra Vigilant Post Pulwama Blast

Prayagraj: Post terrorist attack on the CRPF's vehicle in Avantipora situated in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, the security agencies have turned more vigilant in the Kumbh fair area.

The Inspector General (IG) of police Mohit Agrawal said, "We were already on a high alert for Kumbh. Strict security arrangements have been undertaken to control any situation in the fair area and a checking drive is also being conducted."

Mr Agarwal said the Jawans have been directed to be on a high alert, following Pulwama terror attack. Apart from the checking drive, we are also keeping a close eye on every person coming here, the IG said.

In addition to the deployment of security forces in large numbers, numerous high quality technical equipment are being used for surveillance purposes.

In order to ensure the security of crores of pilgrims thronging the Kumbh fair, the paramilitary Jawans, the National Security Guard (NSG) as well as the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed in the fair area. The intelligence agencies have also been alerted.

Notably, two major holy baths of Maghi Purnima on February 19 and another on Maha Shivratri on March 4 are yet to take place. The devotees are also coming in huge numbers for holy dips. UNI