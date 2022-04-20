Kumbh: Land Allotment Process For Religious Organisations To Commence On Nov 15

Prayagraj: With Yogi Adityanath government leaving no stone unturned for a grand Kumbh Mela in the Sangam city from Jaunary 15, the procedure for allotment of land in the mela area would commence from November 15.

The land will be first allotted to the Akhara Parishad and then other organisations will be considered, officials here on Sunday said.

The Kumbh would commence from Makar Sankranti on January 15, which would be the first 'Shahi Snan' (Royal bathing) of the Akharas.

All the procedures for it would be computerised, in order to maintain transparency. All the details related to land and its facility would be registered under this process. The details of the facilities would also be made online for public viewing. The mela area has been divided into 22 sectors, across Sangam. During the review of Kumbh preparations in Sangam area, Kumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand said separate counters would be set up for new and old organisations, for the allotment of land here.

In addition to this, temporary offices would also be set up at the Parade Ground, to receive applications related to the allotment of land and the facilities being provided there. The old records of all the organisations would also be scrutinised. Divisional Commissioner Ashish Kumar Goel, said the Army's land would be required for parking and other essential works here.

Talks with the top brass of the Army for the same had proved satisfactory, he said and added that there would be no difficulty at all.

He also directed the officials concerned to pass the tender for the construction of one lakh toilets to be built in the Sangam area. High resolution cameras will be installed at 19 traffic crossings in the city besides the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Police Lines by November 15.

Mr Goel said that once the plan got ready, the ICCC would act as the nerve centre for not only the district police but also Kumbh Mela police to maintain law and order.

The CCTV cameras are to be installed at 140 spots in the city for ensuring adequate monitoring of not only traffic but management of routine civic affairs.

Meanwhile, a workshop 'Chalo Kumbh, chale is mahaparv ka hissa bane' was organised here on Saturday jointly by the 'Mela Pradhikaran' and an organisation named '32'. The main objective of the workshop was to make 'Kumbh–2019' a very different and grand from the previous ones. Main stress will be given to cleanliness. Students of Maharshi Patanjali Vidya Mandir (MPVM) participated enthusiastically.

A beautiful video related to the entire information about Kumbh and its traditions was shown and students were urged to take pride in being Prayagvaasis. The students were asked to keep their city clean, as many tourists will be coming to witness the magnificent event. This was showcased by the eye-opening street play by members of Mela Praadhikaran 'Kumbh ko swachh banana hai,' which dealt with proper use of dustbins, toilets and the disposal of waste. UNI