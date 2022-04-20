Kumbh Mela: PM Modi To Perform 'Ganga Pujan' In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to do 'Ganga Pujan' here on Sunday, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad said while wishing for the successful completion of the 'Kumbh Mela' in Prayagraj.

Akhara Prishad sources here said that along with the PM, UP Governor Ram Naik, UP CM, Deputy CM KeshavMaurya and one member each of the thirteen 'Akharas' will also be a part of the 'Puja.'

The decision was taken in a meeting of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri. The meeting took place at the official residence of the CM in Lucknow on Friday morning. Mr Modi will also pay a visit to 'Bade Hanuman' and perform prayers there.

Sources said that during the meeting, the CM told the Akhara president that preparations and developmental arrangements for a grand and divine 'Kumbh' will be completed by the end of the December month.

The Prime Minister will arrive in the holy city on December 16. He will also inaugurate developmental works worth Rs 3500 crores for the 'Kumbh' being conducted through various departments of the Centre and the state. PM will also review the 'Kumbh' fair preparations personally. Mr Modi is also slated to address a 'Jansabha' or public meeting in Andava's Jhunsi. UNI