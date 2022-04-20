Kumbh Mela: Crowd Settles On Day 2, Enthusiasm Remains High

Prayagraj: After a spectacular opening on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the ongoing Kumbh Mela here is slowly settling down as thousands of devotees who had gathered here for the first of the 'Shahi Snan' are making their way back to their homes.

In one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, more than two crore pilgrims and holy men took a dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers and the mythical Saraswati, as the Kumbh Mela opened on Tuesday, officials said.

Thousands of people could be seen making their way back to the railway stations from where special trains are ferrying the passengers back to their homes. But even as thousands are returning, the 13 akharas that led the 'Shahi Snan' along with various holy men stay put in the Kumbh nagri, enchanting the visitors with their varied looks and practises. The chanting of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Har Har Gange" resonates in the air every now and then. The Kumbh administration has made elaborate preparations for the visitors and expressed happiness at the successful handling of the first day. The next 'Shahi Snan' is scheduled to take place on January 21. The officials said that they expect moderate crowds till then. The Kumbh Mela will reach its culmination on March 4, with the last of the 'Shahi Snan' taking place on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. --IANS