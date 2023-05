Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Large numbers of devotees participated in the first 'Shahi Snan' of 'Kumbh Mela' in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on March 11. While speaking to ANI, IG of Kumbh Mela, Sanjay K Gunjyal said, "Around 22 lakh devotees have performed 'snan' till now. We are going to begin the process of emptying this ghat (Har Ki Pauri) as 'akharas' are getting ready for 'shahi snan'."

—ANI