    Kumbh Mela 2019: Yogi Adityanath Predicts Over 15 Crore Devotees By 6th Holy-Dip

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday predicted that over 15 crore devotees will flock to Kumbh Mela by the end of the six snan, (holy-dip).So far, more than 3 crore devotees have participated in the two snan in Prayagraj's Kumbh.

    The 55-day mega event commenced on 15 January and will end on 4 March. This year, the 'Ardh Kumbh Mela' is being held after six years.Addressing a gathering here on the occasion of the 69th UP Diwas, he said, "Only two 'snan' have been performed so far and more than three crore devotees have already participated in them. I am confident that by the end of all six 'snan' this Prayagraj Kumbh would see participation of over 15 crore devotees." Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of river Ganga will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

