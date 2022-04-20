Kumbh Has Turned Out To Be World's Unique Event: Yogi

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that the Kumbh in the Sangam city has proved that change has happened and this Kumbh has turned out to be a unique event of the world.

"We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his effort and support to the UP government for making this Kumbh a grand event and its popularity in the international arena after participation of envoys of 70 countries," he said to mediapersons after the state Cabinet meeting, held for the first time in the tent city of Kumbh on Tuesday.

The CM claimed that this Kumbh was a showcase of swacchata and clean Ganga where the NRIs attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi too attended it and recorded their versions about it. It was for the first time that around 30 UP ministers attended the meeting before worshiping at the Sangam and went to see the Akshay Vat and Saraswati cup. Some ministers even took the opportunity to take a dip in the Sangam. The ministers were ferried through government aircraft and choppers this morning from Lucknow, while some arrived last night by car from different places. However, politics too did not untouched in this meet, when state cabinet minister and president of the Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party(SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar boycotted the Cabinet. Rajbhar, nowdays, is a rebel in the Yogi cabinet and had set a deadline of February 24, to snap ties with the BJP. UNI