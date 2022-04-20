Kumbh Gets Global Branding

Prayagraj: As arrangements for the famous spiritual and cultural event of the 'Kumbh' fair were being given final touches, Minister of State for External Affairs, General VK Singh, reached the holy city along with diplomats from an approximate 70 countries at around 0900 hrs on Saturday.

The distinguished guests reached the Bamrauli airport here through a special plane from New Delhi.

State Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh extended a warm welcome to the guests.

From the Eklavya chauraha to Balsan chauraha, around 7,000 children from 20 schools gave a performance called "shower of flowers" for the guests.

Special security arrangements were in place.

Vehicles were stopped for checking at various barricading points, while 'black cat' commandos were positioned in the front and back of the vehicles of these diplomats.

The guests reached Sangam through a road way.

Apart from the grand 'Ganga Pujan', these guests will also oversee the preparations of the 'Kumbh' fair.

A cruise named 'Kasturba', which has been roped in from Patna, will take the distinguished guests for a visit to the 'Arail ghat' through 'Sangam.'

Flags of all these nations will be hoisted in a rail.

The diplomats will also witness a special exhibition which has been set up to furnish information related to the culture and heritage of 'Kumbh' and 'Prayagraj.'

The guests will fly back to New Delhi from the Bamrauli airport at around 1500 hrs after a six-hour stay in the holy city.

The confluence of approximately 70 diplomats from across various nations will be witnessed in this famous religious fair, which will also provide global branding to 'Kumbh.' UNI