Kumbh 2021: Religion Over Pandemic For BJP? Uttarakhand CM Rawat Responds

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has defended the Kumbh Mela 2021 that is being held amid a surge of Covid cases in the country. Speaking to Hindustan Times' Kumkum Chadha, Rawat said that people's health is of prime importance and all steps have been taken to ensure that Covid precautions are followed. The Chief Minister's defence comes as the government has been facing criticism for the Kumbh Mela which is happening at a time when the nation is going through its second peak. —ANI