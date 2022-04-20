Kumbh 2019: Weapons Of Naga Sadhus Draw Crowds At The Akharas In Kumbh

Prayagraj: Weapons used by Naga seers and hatyogis to protect the Sanatan dharma which is around over 2,000-yrs-old, are drawing huge crowds to the camps of 13 Akharas during the ongoing Kumbh Mela here.

Some of the weapons, belongs to the prehistoric times. They included a 'trishul' (trident), a 'pharsa' (battleaxe), swords, bows and arrows and a 'chimta' (pair of tongs), which were used by the warriors centuries ago.

Mahant Suman Giri of Juna Akhara said here on Friday that the devotees arriving at the Akharas and seeking blessings were keen to know about the history of the weapons.

"The people expressed surprised when they were told that some of them dated back to the reign of Emperor Ashok. Ascetics carried these ancient weapons wherever they went and would be seen by the devotees during the Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh Mela only," Giri said.

A citybased religious scholar, Pandit Ram Naresh Tripathi, said that as per the Hindu mythology Naga seers were responsible for guarding sanatan dharma ever since Adi Shankaracharya established the akharas.

Of all the seers of the 13 akharas the Naga saints are the only ones who are armed and their camps were also known as 'chhavni'. The Naga saints had fought several battles against the intruders using these weapons for the protection of the sanatan dharma.

The Hindu mythology explained that these weapons were always needed to safeguard the dharma, the saint maintained. UNI