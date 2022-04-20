Kumbh 2019: Religious Processions Mark The Run-Up To Grand Fair

Prayagraj: Before the formal initiation of Kumbh, a grand 'Peshwaai' of the Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhara of the Shaiv Sanyasi group started on a grand note on Wednesday here.

'Peshwaai' is a religious journey which entails a big group of seers, sages and 'Nagas' moving towards the 'chhavni' or camp situated near the Ganga.

The presence of elephants, horses, camels and beautiful palanquins, rode by these seers, added a touch of magnificence to the grand 'Kumbh.'

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Shree Mahant and Mahant were seated on the chariots, their 'sachivs' or secretaries on the elephants, while the 'Nagas' rode the horses. Other sages walk on foot ahead. Portraying their artistic skills in a royal panoply, these seers moved towards their respective destinations.

Amid 'vedic' chants before the start of the 'peshwaai' , 'Dev Kartikeya' was worshiped at the 'Math Baghambari Gaddi' at 1000 hrs.

Following the worship, the procession started amid devotional songs.

The presence of camels, palanquins and bands gave a splendid touch and a religious aura to the 'peshwaai.'

Many seers, 'mahatmas' stood for long hours to witness the grand 'peshwaai' of the Nagas, led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Balak Nand Giri.

The president of famous seer institution Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and secretary of Niranjani Akhara, Mahant Narendra Giri was also present on the occasion. Several people were walking ahead, holding a 20 feet long religious flag.

The 'peshwaai' passed through the vegetable market, Labour crossroad, Matiyara Road, Alopi Devi temple, Daraganj police station and culminated at the camp situated in Jhunsi.

The seers and 'mahatmas' chanted slogans like 'Dharm ki jai ho, adharm ka naash ho' and 'Har har Mahadev.' Notably, 'Juna', 'Agni', 'Aavahan' and 'Mahanirvani' Akharas took out their 'peshwaais' earlier. The 'Kinnar Akhara' will take out their 'peshwaai' for the first time in Prayagraj on January 6. UNI