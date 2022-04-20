Kumbh 2019: Akhara Parishad Irrate Over Delay In Construction Of Permanent Akharas

Allahabad: Hindu religious sect body Akhara Parishad has expressed their anguish over delay in construction work of the permanent 'akharas' for the upcoming 2019 Kumbh Mela in the Sangam city.

The Parishad after a meeting at Bara Udaseen Akhara in the city on Friday threatened to boycott the 'Shahi' bathing in the Kumbh if their demands were not met.

They also decided that in order to protest against the apathetic attitude of the state government, 13 recognised Akharas will not take any government benefit during the Kumbh.

Meanwhile, the Akhara Parishad also released its third list of fake babas in the country. The list includes Kalika Dham Pethadhishwar, Chakrapani and Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnan.

Chakrapani, who claims himself as a president of a faction of the Hindu Maha Sabha , was in the limelight for torching the car of don Daud Ibrahim. UNI