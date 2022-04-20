Kumbh 2019: 'Paint My City' To Accord Colorful Welcome To Pilgrims, Tourists

Prayagraj: Adding a novel aspect to the upcoming Kumbh fair, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the 'Paint My City' programme, under which walls, buildings and bridges in the entire city are being painted to give the pilgrims and visitors a glimpse of 'talking walls.'

Calling it the 'Paint My City' programme, Mr Yogi on Thursday addressed the reporters at the Kumbh Media Centre and said that the city had been decked up with attractive painting through this programme.

Prayagraj District Magistrate (DM) Suhas LY and Kumbh DM Vijay Kiran Anand said that the motive of the programme was to welcome the pilgrims in a distinct and attractive manner, apart from making them recollect the fond memories of the fair after its successful conclusion while providing a glimpse of the fair's grandeur and the country's ancient culture.

The Kumbh fair will kick-start with the first holy bath on January 15, which is expected to attract a crowd of 12-15 crore devotees and pilgrims. While several paintings portray the grandeur of Kumbh, others talk about the culture and traditions of India, with several others containing the inscriptions of great men and the prominent spots of the city. In order to leave an indelible mark on the crores of devotees, pilgrims and tourists visiting the city at the time of the fair, the entire saga of 'Kumbh' has been painted on the wall of the Naini Central Jail. UNI