Kumaraswamy meets Shah, Nadda as JD(S) joins hands with BJP

New Delhi: After meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Party President J P Nadda, Janada Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has agreed to ally with the BJP in Karnataka ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

I am glad that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance," Nadda remarked on X after the meeting. They have our unqualified support as they join the NDA. Because of this, NDA and the New India, Strong India vision of Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji would be strengthened even further. The meeting was attended by Shah.

The JD(S), now led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, has been a formidable third force in the southern state, which has traditionally been dominated by the Congress and the BJP. However, the regional party saw its fortunes drastically dwindle in the recent assembly elections in the state, where the Congress recorded a significant win, relegating the BJP to a distant third.

Since the JD(S) has significant sway in south Karnataka, where the saffron party has historically been weak, the BJP, which heads the NDA, feels an alliance with the JD(S) will ensure its dominance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.—Inputs from Agencies