Kumar Sanu's son records new song amid Covid lockdown

Mumbai: Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of Bollywood playback sensation Kumar Sanu, is looking forward to the release of his upcoming single that he recorded during the lockdown period amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The song is titled "Tu sandali", and Jaan recalls recording the song maintaining social distancing norms.

"We recorded this during the lockdown with all social distancing measures. We were only four people in the studio while recording. It was all taken care of. It was a very smooth experience because I had creative freedom," Jaan recalled.

"The track was sent to me beforehand, and I was been told to give it my touch. So it gave me the opportunity to improvise with the original and also polish it. It was sung in husky and whispery textures. It is a wonderful romantic song. So that's something that you should look forward to in the song," he added about the song.

"As an artiste, creative freedom is important and producer Neeraj Tiwari is very open to new ideas and creativity. It really made the entire song beautiful. About Neeraj, I should mention that not many people have the vision to provide such platforms to new artistes," he added.

The song will be out on July 27.

--IANS