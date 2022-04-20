Kumaon University Issues Notification For Student Union Elections

Nainital: The Kumaon University has issued notification for students' union elections in 47-degree colleges affiliated to Kumaon University as well as the Nainital and Almora campuses. The sale of nomination papers for various posts will take place on September 4th. The Registrar, Dr. Mahesh Kumar said that the nomination will be done on September 5, the scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers will be done on September 6, the general assembly will take place on September 7 and voting, counting and the results will be announced on September 9. According to the Registrar, printed promotional material is completely banned in elections and only handmade promotional material is permissible. Candidates in colleges with less than 10 thousand students will be able to spend 20 thousand and candidates in colleges with more students will be able to spend a maximum of 50 thousand.

The Registrar while forming the Central Election Steering Committee, appointed Prof. Ajay Arora as the Convenor whereas Director of both the campuses, Dean Student Welfare, Proctor, Deputy Registrar Khimraj Bhatt and Prof. of Law Faculty JS Bisht have been made members. The election process will be conducted in a peaceful manner. Pro. KS Rana, Vice Chancellor, Kumaon University said that during the elections, the environment of cities will not be allowed to be polluted and environmental protection should be taken care of during the election process. Plastic and polyethylene manufactured promotional materials will remain banned.