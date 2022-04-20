Kulagad bridge of Dharchula collapsed, traffic comes to a standstill

Pithoragarh (The Hawk): The motor bridge at Kulagad on Dharchula Tawaghat road collapsed due to torrential rains on Wednesday night. The drain which came in spate took away the RCC bridge like a straw. The bridge of Kulagad connects the China and Nepal border including the Darma, Byas and Chaudas valleys of the region. Due to the collapse of the bridge, more than 100 villages of the three valleys of Dharchula have been cut off from the world.The villagers who have migrated in the high Himalayan region, as well as the soldiers of the army and paramilitary forces deployed on the border will also have to face problems in the movement. The isolated marginal residents have demanded the administration to build a temporary bridge at the earliest. Due to torrential rains, a huge amount of debris has come near Shera Ghat on Jauljibi-Munsiyari motor road. Vehicular movement has come to a halt due to debris. Border Road Organisation has installed machines on the spot to remove the debris.



