Kufri, Narkanda Covered In White Blanket

Shimla: Picturesque tourist spots in the Shimla district -- Kufri, Narkanda and Fagu -- received fresh snowfall on Thursday, much to the delight of tourists.

Narkanda received 6 cm snowfall and Kufri four cm till this afternoon while Fagu, Kharpather and Sungri in Shimla and Kalpa in Kinnuar are still snowing.

The mount Jakhu in Shimla recorded light snowfall however Shimla and surrounding areas were raining.

Vehicular traffic is disrupted on the Hindustan-Tibet National Highway No-5 at Kufri and Narkanda.

Tourist resort Manali recorded four mm snowfall, Shimla 2.8 mm, Juberhati 2.3 mm, Sollan 1.6 mm, Seobagh and Bhuntar in Kullu and Una one mm each. Minimum temperature of Keylong was minus four degrees, Kufri minus 1.2 degree , Kalpa in Kinnuar minus 0.9 degrees Mashobra minus one degree, Manali 1.8 degrees, Dalhousie 2.3 degrees, Shimla 2.8 degrees, Mandi 3.6 degrees Solan four degrees, Bhuntar 4.4 degrees, Bilaspur 5.5 degrees, ,Hamirpur and Palampur six degrees, Dharmshala 7.6 degrees, Sundernagar 7.5 degrees, Kangra nine degrees, Nahan 10.3 degrees and Una 11 degrees repsectively. The Met Office warned of heavy snowfall at isolated parts of mid and high reaches of the state in next 24hrs. UNI